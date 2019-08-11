WWE SummerSlam: The Miz Predicts the Result of the Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will make his in-ring return on Sunday night when he takes on Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in Toronto.

Ziggler was originally booked to face The Miz at the show, but the former WWE Champion had a surprise for his rival on Monday Night Raw this week. Late in the show Ziggler walked down during a contract signing segment and put his name on the contract without looking. Miz then revealed that his name wasn’t on the contract. Ziggler assumed it was Shawn Michaels, a man he’d also been feuding with for weeks, but “The Heartbreak Kid” shut him down as well. Suddenly Goldberg’s music hit and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion stormed his way down to the ring, signed the contract and told Ziggler “You’re next!”

Miz appeared on the SummerSlam kickoff panel on Sunday before the show and gave his prediction for the Goldberg vs. Ziggler match.

“I think we’re going to see a Spear. I think we’re going to see a Jackhammer,” Miz said. So not only is “The A-Lister” expecting Goldberg to win, he expects the match to be incredibly short.

Goldberg made a habit out of short matches during his last WWE run. He beat Brock Lesnar in just one minute and 25 seconds at the 2016 Survivor Series, then beat Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship in just 22 seconds at Fastlane.

Prior to Monday, Goldberg’s last WWE match took place at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia against The Undertaker. That match has a rather infamous reputation, as Goldberg knocked himself out early in the match which resulted in multiple botched spots that resulted in both men getting spiked on their heads. Undertaker looked visibly disappointed after the match (despite winning), while Goldberg physically collapsed after trying to get out of the ring.