WWE SummerSlam: Seth Rollins Conquers Brock Lesnar, Wins Back the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins overcame the odds on Sunday night to become WWE Universal Champion for a second time, defeating “The Beast” Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Toronto.

It took Rollins three Curb Stomps to do it, but he managed to keep Lesnar down for a three count after a surprisingly long match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The history between Lesnar and Rollins goes all the way back to WrestleMania 31, when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns. His cash-in turned the match into a triple threat, and he quickly pinned Reigns to take Lesnar’s WWE title. “The Beast” wouldn’t attempt to get his hands on Rollins until months later, but that match would up getting thrown out when The Undertaker appeared and attacked Lesnar.

Fast forward to January 2019 where a now-babyface Rollins won the Men’s Royal Rumble and chose Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent. “The Architect” promised to do whatever it took to take the Universal title away from Lesnar, and wound up beating him in just three minutes at WrestleMania 35 with a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stomps.

Lesnar made a shocking return a month later during the Money in the Bank ladder match and won the briefcase. He then spent weeks teasing whether or not he’d use it on Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, eventually picking Rollins as his target. After several failed attempts he finally cashed in at Extreme Rules and quickly won the title after Rollins was worn out from a mixed tag match involving Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Rollins won a 10-man battle royal the following night to get a rematch with Lesnar, but wound up entering Sunday’s match badly injured thanks to multiple attacks from the former UFC Champion.