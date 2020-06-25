Rumored Card for SummerSlam

With SummerSlam still nearly a month away, WWE has yet to confirm most of its card. However, there is no shortage of hints as to where WWE is headed.

Ringsidenews compiled the prospective line-up for the August 19 super show in Brooklyn. Some of these matches will certainly be taking place, but others still have a ways to go before WWE can actually put them on the show.

Universal Championship Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A swarm of rumors indicates that WWE won’t bother in trying to decide between Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley. Instead, it appears they’ll opt for a Triple Threat in what could be Brock Lesnar’s final match in WWE.

We’ll certainly know more after Reigns’ and Lashley’s match on Raw, especially with Paul Heyman scheduled to be in attendance.

WWE Championship – AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

While Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles makes sense, WWE has yet to hint at this match actually manifesting. However, considering the composition of SmackDown’s roster and that major names like the Miz and Daniel Bryan look to be occupied, Joe and Styles may be WWE’s only option.

This match may have been spoiled by an early advertisement, the same goes for their rematch at Hell in a Cell.

Raw Women’s Championship – Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

This one was booked last week. Given it’s likely to be one of the most pivotal moments in women’s wrestling WWE wanted to make sure it had plenty of time to promote Bliss vs. Rousey.’

We’d be shocked to see Rousey leave Brooklyn without the Raw title, then again we felt the same way about Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Carmella vs. Becky Lynch

WWE could lock in this match on SmackDown is Becky Lynch beats Carmella thus punching her ticket for SummerSlam.

Barring a late push from a returning Charlotte Flair, consider this match likely to happen. The same goes for Lynch’s long-awaited recapturing of the SmackDown title

Raw Tag Team Championship – The B Team vs. Deleters of Worlds vs. The Revival

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have invoked their rematch clause for Raw on Monday. Win or lose their SummerSlam match will involved The B Team.

With their pinning of Roman Reigns, The Revival earned instant clout. WWE has made an effort to keep them relevant since and SummerSlam could be a nice time to crown them.

US Championship – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE effectively wrote Jeff Hardy off of television with Randy Orton’s brutal ringside attack on last week’s SmackDown. However, current belief has Hardy returning just in time for SummerSlam to make the US Championship match a Triple Threat.

There’s an outside chance Andrade Almas sneaks into this match, possibly in favor of Hardy. Regardless look for Nakamura to keep his belt.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Here’s the most speculative rumor for SummerSlam. While The Undertaker is less an active Superstar, John Cena is not. For WWE to roll with this WrestleMania rematch, both men will have to start showing up on TV in the coming weeks.

Otherwise, we’ll have a hollow match mad notable only because of name recognition.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

While this match has yet to be confirmed, it’s hard to misinterpret last week’s episode of SmackDown. This match is happening.

However, the condition of the match is far from set. Given this is such a developed rivalry, WWE will likely raise the stakes. Given Bryans; current contract ambiguity, it’s not unlikely that Miz demands Bryan to put his WWE career on the line.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

Given this feud’s precedent, nothing is guaranteed. Banks and Bayley have been teasing a fight for nearly a year. However, that seminal 1-on-1 match has yet to happen.

With Banks proclaiming her love to Bayley on last week’s Raw, a multitude of options have been introduced. Well see what happens but look for WWE to try to recreate some NXT magic with this pair of female Superstars