WWE Super Show Down Predictions and Chitchat

WWE’s second international almost pay-per-view is upon us as the Super Show-Down is ready to go live in Melbourne, Austrailia. While some may think SSD is nothing more than glorified house show, there will be plenty of things to keep an eye on.

Four WWE Championships will be on the line along with The Miz and Daniel Bryan fighting for a shot at WWE gold. Ronda Rousey will be in the mix, as will a potential heel turn from Dean Ambrose. But as WWE has told us for weeks, the biggest match of the night will be Undertaker vs. Triple H.

So let’s get into the details surrounding SSD and make a few predictions. Make sure to visit back on Sunday for results and highlights.

It Looks Like Ronda Rosey and Nikki Bella Will Soon Become Enemies. Excited?

Connor Casey: Nope. I know Nikki has her fans and to her credit she did a great job at improving in the ring by the time her full-time career was over. But if you look at all of the female talent in WWE there’s a dozen wrestlers I’d rather see Rousey have a match with before Bella.

Jack Snodgrass: I’m optimistic. This might be the biggest wrestling opportunity in Nikki Bella’s career. I’d like to think that she responds with a convincing heel turn that make us want to wathc Rousey wreck her.

Ryan Droste: I’m alright with it. Nikki is a big time cross-over star, as is Ronda, so I understand why this is being put together. Nikki hasn’t been active very much of late but deserves more credit than she gets as a performer. They could have a good match.

True or False: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan is the Most Important Match of the Night

Connor Casey: Yes, because it will probably be the only one with consequences. With the exception of Buddy Murphy possibly winning the Crusierweight championship, this is the only match that keeps this show from being another glorified house show a la Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jack Snodgrass: True! Either instantly boosts a WWE Championship that has been lacking compelling stories all year. I like the Miz to win, and go on to nab Styles title at first opportunity.

Ryan Droste: Absolutely true. Either man winning would be a good choice. I forsee a big championship match happening at SmackDown 1000 in a couple of weeks involving one of these men versus Styles. Perhaps a title change happens that night.

How Shocked Would You Be to See Becky Lynch Lose Her SmackDown Women’s Championship?

Connor Casey: WWE loves to have Charlotte win championships on big stages and at random times in a feud (see her feud with Sasha Banks from a couple years back). I love what Becky is doing and hope she retains, but it’s always possible.

Jack Snidgrass: I’d be surprised. Becky is driving SmackDown right now, a switch would be a headscratcher.

Ryan Droste: Very, very shocked. It’s way too early to pull a switch with this belt and it would cut Becky’s legs off.

Odds The Bar Become SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

Connor Casey: Low. I think the New Day hype train is just going to keep rolling right along.

Jack Snodgrass: 0%. WWE is a better place when New Day have the belts.

Ryan Droste: Not at this show. Due to the time difference, very few North American fans are going to be watching live. The New Day losing the belts is a bigger deal than to do it on a show that will do so little live viewership.

Will John Cena’s Presence Lead to a New Storyline?

Connor Casey: Probably not. He hasn’t played a factor at all in the build-up to this tag match and I’m sure they’ll just slot him in another random match from Crown Jewel in a month.

Jack Snodgrass: Possibly, but not with these names. With Cena’s WWE schedule never being this light, he’s reached a point where he’ll only return for major feuds. And I don’t think there’s one to be had at the moment.

Ryan Droste: Nah, I don’t think so. They’ve done Cena/Owens and I’m not seeing Cena/Elias getting a long term storyline. Cena’s been over in the Eastern Hemisphere (China) and this is a huge event. That’s the reason he is there.

Will Samoa Joe Become WWE Champion? Will You Be Disappointed if He Loses?

Connor Casey: No only because I think WWE wants Styles to have the title for a full year before dropping it. And while I’ll be sad to see him lose yet again, I’m predicting Joe is a world champion in 2019.

Jack Snodgrass: I’ll be disappointed because that will mean both Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe failed to have a great rivalry with Styles. Perhaps our expectations got the best of us, but both of those stories felt a little hollow.

Ryan Droste: It’s not happening on this show. Reasoning being what I said earlier for the New Day match. They aren’t going to change the world title on a show virtually nobody in America is watching live due to the time change. The feud has also been built up in such a way over the previous few weeks that Styles pretty much has to win here. So no, I won’t be disappointed if Joe wins (though I do think he deserves a run with the WWE title).

How Excited Are You to Watch Triple H and Undertaker Wrestle in 2018, and Who Wins?

Connor Casey: I could not care less about this match, nor who wins. Either way we’re getting that tag match at Crown Jewel.

Jack Snodgrass: I’m prepared for the Undertaker’s brittleness to be glaring, but these guys will put on a good show. If they can command Raw segments, then a match featuring four of the most recognizable icons in WWE history should be fine.

Ryan Droste: I’m intrigued for how they will involve Shawn Michaels here to build to the tag team match at Crown Jewel but that is about it. I’m not particularly looking forward to this match (or the tag match for that matter), but it should be interesting to see how they go about making it happen.

Who’s Turning First: Drew McIntyre or Dean Ambrose?

Connor Casey: Turning McIntyre implies they’d be turning him babyface, and I think Vince sees more money in the Scotsman as a heel. I’ll go with Ambrose since they’ve already started teasing it.

Jack Snodgrass: I think it’s a little too early for Ambrose to flip. And McIntyre being Raw Tag Team Champion keeps him in place for a little. I’m guessing neither turn on Saturday.

Ryan Droste: Way too early for Ambrose to turn and McIntyre is staying heel. I don’t see anything happening here. I’ll say it will come for Ambrose first but still not for a while yet. There’s still too much money in The Shield as of right now.

What Are the Chances Somone Other Than Dean Ambrose Betrays The Shield?

Connor Casey: None. They wouldn’t have Rollins turn on the group a second time and they’re still dead set on Roman being a babyface. It’s either Ambrose or nothing.

Jack Snodgrass: As much as I’d like to see Rollins go for a double-dip of backstabbing, it pretty much as to be Ambrose.

Ryan Droste: They absolutely should not turn Rollins, but then again we’ve seen it before when he was turned heel immediately after coming back from his knee injury. That was a mistake as the crowd desperately wanted to cheer him at that point in time. Rollins is mega-over right now as a face so this would be a similar miscalculation. If they were going to do it with someone other than Ambrose, Reigns would be the most logical choice but that always seems unlikely unless they’ve finally bought into giving it a try. It seems pretty unlikely, but then again, they’ve been overtly hinting at the Ambrose turn so much that it almost makes you wonder if a swerve is planned.