Watch What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off the Air

AEW's Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view ended on Saturday night with MJF finally winning the AEW World Championship thanks to an assist from William Regal. After the cameras stopped rolling, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club hit the ring to try and assist Moxley. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta all explained what happened to Mox, prompting the former champ to lash out by repeatedly hitting the mat. The four men then embraced, indicating the faction isn't going anywhere even if Regal has walked out on the rest of them.

Meanwhile, Max crashed the post-show media scrum and tore into all the reporters for a few minutes before storming off. While the live feed wasn't able to pick up much of what Max said, ComicBook's Liam Crowley uploaded the full clip to our TikTok page.

"Now let's talk a little bit, huh. 'MJF, what's going on with you and Regal? You know we're all really interested. What's going on? How'd that link up start?' You think I'm going to tell you dumb motherf—s, huh? With 70,000 f—ing hardcore marks watching at home jerking off in their grandma's basement to my velvet voice? You think I give a s—? No. If you want to know anything about the most important man in professional wrestling you gotta tune in to the MJF show. That's every Wednesday on TBS, and you know damn well that is now destination TV," Friedman said toward the end of his rant. "Now here's what's gonna f—ing happening, okay? I'm going to go take a shower, I'm going to get all of Moxley's disgusting Hepatitis A through Z off of me, and then in the morning I'm going to do what nobody else on the roster does because I'm the only real f—ing star here, I'm going to hop on a jet and I'm going to go to my goddamn movie set. Anybody got any questions? Just kidding. Thank you. F— you. Bye. The champ's f—ing out, baby!"

