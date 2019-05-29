Former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun to an Airport

Former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels was arrested in Florida on Wednesday after she allegedly tried to enter the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida with a concealed weapon.

According to TMZ, Runnels was stopped at a security checkpoint with a Glock 9mm handgun. Security officials told the outlet that the gun was loaded. A photo of the apprehended gun showed at least 11 bullets were confiscated along with the gun itself.

The site added that Runnels was taken to jail with a bond set at $2,000. The penalties for alleged crime include hefty fines and up to five years in jail.

Runnels worked in the WWE from 1996 to 2004, most famously as the manager for Goldust, her real-life husband (at the time) Dustin Rhodes. Her last WWE appearance came in January 2018 when she appeared on the RAW 25 special.

In an interview with Sportskeeda in late 2018, Runnels admitted she was never trained to wrestle and hated every time she was booked to do so.

“Here’s what’s interesting, I hadn’t thought about this until the other day when someone said, ‘Well Terri was a trained wrestler, not a good one but at least she was trained.’ No, the hell I wasn’t,” she said. “I would get to the building and I would nine times out of ten when Vince started making me wrestle, I’d be sick to my stomach until I found out if I was wrestling or managing. I hated it. Truthfully, I didn’t mind taking bumps. I’ll take bumps all day long. I used to say to him, ‘Vince, people excel at things they want to do. I don’t want to wrestle.’ He’d slap me on the arm and tell me I’d do great. Whomever I was working with would teach me a few moves during the day. That was it. Every time I went out, I did my best.”