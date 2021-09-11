The Demon Finn Balor Makes Surprising Return to Face Roman Reigns

Tonight’s SmackDown main event was between The Usos and The Street Profits, and The Usos’ SmackDown Tag Team Championships were on the line. The match was back and forth the whole time, though at one point it looked like the Profits were on a roll thanks to Montez Ford, who went on an absolute tear. Ford sent both Jimmy and Jey reeling in one shoe, as the other had fallen off. Angelo Dawkins set up Jimmy for their signature move off the top rope but Jimmy kicked out, and with a headbutt bought some time and a tag to Jey, though a huge kick wasn’t enough to get the win just yet.

Then Jimmy was tagged in for their signature but Ford dragged Jey out. That let Dawkins almost roll up Jimmy, but Jey got a superkick on Dawkins followed by another one from Jimmy, but that still wasn’t enough, as Dawkins kicked out. Reigns looked a little concerned, and Heyman was just praying the whole time.

Ford kept the punches up but Jey got Dawkins down only to have him lift his knees and set Jimmy up for a pin, but before Ford could pin him Reigns locked in a Guillotine on Ford and knocked him out, disqualifying the match and sparing The Usos the loss. The Usos then knocked down Dawkins and then Reigns got on the microphone and said if Lesnar wants it he’s gonna get it, and he’s going to smash him after he smashes Finn Balor.

That’s when we got the full return of Balor’s The Demon, as the lights went black and then red, the moon lit up the arena, and Balor appeared in his other form, complete with all the face paint and flair he’s known for. He got in the ring and came face to face with Reigns, and that’s how SmackDown came to a close.

