The Hardys Defeat the Young Bucks in Wild Match at AEW Double or Nothing

✖

After weeks of back and forth, it was finally time for The Young Bucks to face The Hardys at AEW Double or Nothing, and expectations were high going into this premier match-up. They've faced each other previously in Ring of Honor, but never in AEW, and Matt Jackson got the better of Matt Hardy right off the bat. Jackson then pulled off another attack and taunted Hardy a bit but then Hardy hit a back below and tagged in Jeff. Jackson managed to avoid a move and tagged in Nick, but Jeff knocked Nick over with a shoulder tackle before Nick got back up and returned the favor with some taunting of his own. Jeff was back up and knocking Nick down several times, and then the Hardys sent him over the top rope to the floor.

They then combined on Matt Jackson as well and then Jeff was left in the ring as the Bucks took a minute to regroup. Matt Hardy and Nick were in the ring but then Nick went out to push Brandon after the crowd chanted his name. Nick tagged in Matt but was taken down quickly by Matt Hardy, and Hardy then hit a suplex before tagging in Jeff. They then combined and slammed Nick on top of Matt and sent him reeling.

They combined again but then Nick hit a huge kick to Jeff's head and then came in again to knock Matt Hardy off his rocker and send him outside. Nick then picked up Jeff and rolled him back into the ring where Matt Jackson was active.

Nick then sailed over the top rope and slammed into Jeff and then followed it up with a stomp to the face. Nick threw Jeff into the turnbuckle and then the Bucks tried to knock down Jeff only to get double clotheslined. Jeff made his way to Matt but Brandon pulled Matt Hardy down from the ring apron to keep him from tagging.

Nick kept Jeff down and then hit an elbow but missed his attempt at a Whisper in the Wind, but Jeff evaded. Jeff made it to the top rope but fumbled a bit, though he still hit his own patented move on Nick. Jeff finally got the tag to Matt who knocked down Nick several times and slammed his head into the turnbuckle. Matt Hardy kept the offense up and slammed Brandon's head into the turnbuckles too before hitting a Side Effect on Nick, though Nick kicked out of the cover.

A Twist of Fate followed but Nick evaded and then clocked Matt Hardy on the outside. Jeff was in now and flipping the bird at Nick, but Nick attacked him and knocked him down. Then Jeff knocked down Matt Jackson but then got hit with a Superkick by Nick. Nick leaped from the turnbuckle and collided with the Hardys. Also at this point, Jeff Hardy looked a little out of it, but it wasn't apparent that any injury happened.

Nick was back in the ring and throwing punches at Matt Hardy, and then The Bucks teamed up as Nick went up top and they combined for a cover but Matt Hardy kicked out. Brandon got knocked down by Matt Hardy and then Nick went sailing, and Matt Hardy then hit a Side Effect on Matt Jackson, resulting in all four people being on the floor.

Jeff Hardy then sacrificed himself to hit Matt Jackson with a Jawbreaker but missed with the Swanton and Matt Jackson slammed him down with his own move, but somehow Jeff kicked out. The Bucks went for the BTE Trigger but Jeff evaded it, though he got hit with their combo Superkicks. Then Matt Hardy got hit with the Superkicks and Matt kept trying to encourage Jeff to get back up. The Bucks then hit several Superkicks to Jeff and Matt Hardy repeatedly, but Matt and Jeff got back up and goaded them to kick them again. They did just that and went for the cover, but the Hardys kicked out of the pins.

Brandon then pulled out the steel steps and pushed them closer to the ring. Matt Jackson grabbed Jeff and slammed his head against them and then placed him on top of them. Nick Jackson then went up top but Matt Hardy caught him and knocked him down. Then Jeff was back up and placed Matt Jackson on the steps, with Matt Hardy keeping him in place. Jeff then went up top, and Jeff then hit the Swanton Bomb. Hardy then hit the Twist of Fate in the ring on Nick and went for the cover but Nick kicked out of the pin.

Nick then reversed a move but Matt Hardy kicked out, and then Matt Hardy hit another Twist of Fate. He tagged in Jeff and Jeff went up top and hit the move and got the pin and the win. The Hardys win the match, and Matt celebrated in the ring while Jeff hopped over the barricade and walked through the crowd. He then came back in and they celebrated in the ring.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!