Report: The Hart Foundation to be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Hart Foundation, originally comprised of Bret Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and Jimmy Hart, will be the first inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019, according to multiple sources at PWInsider.

According to PWI’s Mike Johnson, only those three men will be part of the induction.

“We are told that the current plan is for the original trio to be inducted,” Johnson wrote. “Heel referee turned wrestler ‘Dangerous’ Danny Davis, who later joined the original Foundation and teamed with them at WrestleMania III is not currently scheduled to be inducted we are told.”

That decision will also reportedly extend to the 1997 version of the group, which had expanded into a faction to include Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and Davey Boy Smith. That decision, according to Johnson, was made because of the legalities surrounding Owen’s estate and Martha Hart’s insistence that her late husband not be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame.

Hart and Neidhart originally formed the tag team in 1985 and made their pay-per-view debut at WrestleMania 2 in 1986. The two went on to hold the WWF Tag Team Championships twice for a combined 483 days. The two split after losing the titles to The Nasty Boys at WrestleMania VII as Bret set out on his singles career.

Hart reformed the group to be an Anti-American (and Pro-Canadian) faction after his heel turn following his WrestleMania 13 victory over “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The group would feud with the likes of Austin, Shawn Michaels, Sycho Sid, The Patriot and The Legion of Doom and managed to dominate the championship scene as Owen won the Intercontinental Championship twice, Smith won the European Championship, both held the WWF Tag Team Championship while Bret kept his grip on the WWF Championship. The group was hit by the tragedy of Pillman’s death in October 1997, and a month later were involved in the infamous Montreal Screwjob that saw Hart leave the company for WCW.

Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles wrestler in 2006, and made his official return to the company three years later to be involved in a match with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI along with a brief stint as Raw General manager and a week-long reign as United States Champion.

Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 on Aug. 13, 2018 at his home in Pasco County, Florida.

WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2019 will take place on WrestleMania 35 weekend in early April.