The Miz and Maryse Announce They’re Expecting Their Second Child

The Miz and Maryse had some big news to share with their fans prior to Sunday night’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship match — the two are having another baby!

Prior to teaming with Shane McMahon to take on The Usos, Miz introduced his wife so she could give the announcement. Miz then made a joke about how “he’s still got it” before making his way down the ramp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monroe Sky is going to be a BIG SISTER!@mikethemiz & @ShaneMcMahon have a STRONG support system for this one… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/rvnBY3Z0T4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019

The couple welcomed their first child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, on March 27, 2018.

Unfortunately for Miz, his night of celebrating quickly ended as he and McMahon dropped their tag titles after Miz was rolled up by one of the Usos and pinned.

McMahon, who was knocked out on the outside due to a table spot, was unable to break up the pin. Miz quickly went over and apologized to McMahon after the loss and helped him to the back. McMahon appeared to accept to apology, so fans waiting for the long-anticipated heel turn from either member will have to keep waiting.

Miz and McMahon’s loss was just one of three title changes to take place throughout the evening. Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions since the late 1980s in the show’s opening Elimination Chamber match, and Finn Balor managed to win the Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lashley by pinning his hype man Lio Rush in their handicap match.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defended her title on Sunday by squashing Ruby Riott in a matter of minutes, though she wound up getting busted open by the end of the segment. After a brief face-off with Charlotte Flair, the two were greeted by a seemingly-injured Becky Lynch, who attacked both women with a pair of crutches she pretended to use on her way to the ring.

The show closed out with the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Despite starting the match as the No. 1 entrant, Daniel Bryan was able to retain his championship against AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston inside the steel structure.

Bryan’s only elimination for most of the match was when he pinned Jeff Hardy after hitting him with a Running Knee. But after pinning Orton, Kingston found himself as the only man left standing to take on the “Planet’s Champion.” After an intense back-and-forth brawl, Bryan came out on top after dodging a splash attempt from Kingston and hitting the Running Knee for the pin.