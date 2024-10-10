The Rock Breaks Silence on WWE Return: “The Show Ain’t Over”

The Final Boss has returned. This past weekend at WWE Bad Blood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his first televised appearance for WWE since the WWE Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 40 in April. At that show, The Rock confronted new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and issued a chilling warning: he will return, and when he does, he is coming after the American Nightmare. The Rock made good on that promise inside the State Farm Arena, as he stared down Rhodes from the entrance ramp, holding up a “1, 2, 3” before making a throat slice gesture and exiting backstage. The Rock’s mute message has been analyzed ever since, with some believing that he is referencing pinning Rhodes “1, 2, 3” at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One while others think he’s alluding to the “1, 2, 3” men that will compete in the WWE WrestleMania 41 main event, those being himself, Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

The Rock Addresses WWE Bad Blood Return

The show goes on.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his first public comments on his WWE Bad Blood return, declaring that “the show ain’t over.”

“The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over,” The Rock wrote in the caption. “There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ. You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road.”

When Will The Rock Show Face in WWE Next?

As of this writing, The Rock has not been announced for this Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Many believe that his WWE Bad Blood appearance was indeed a one-off, or to make a Marvel Cinematic Universe analogy, a mid-phase post-credits scene several movies (premium live events) before he fully returns for the crossover event (WWE WrestleMania 41).

That said, The Rock could interweave himself again as soon as November’s WWE Survivor Series. That “big four” premium live event is expected to be headlined by Roman Reigns captaining his original members of The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, Sami Zayn) against Solo Sikoa’s current iteration of the familial faction (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu). With Solo ominously whispering that The Rock’s WWE Bad Blood return was “part of the plan,” it’s possible that The Rock ends up sneaking onto Solo’s team to officially turn on Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking of WWE WrestleMania 41, the current rumored main event of the show is a triple threat match between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Reigns, and The Rock. Reports have indicated that this match has at the very least been “discussed” for next April but is far from a sure fire lock.

Regardless of what’s to come before the end of 2024, expect The Rock to be a regular member of WWE programming again on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 around next February.

“We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas,” Rock teased in April. “I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.”

“WrestleMania 41, I am looking to do what I’ve done three times now and enter the main event,” Rhodes said earlier this month. “But I think it will be something that perhaps is bigger than anyone anticipated.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on The Rock’s WWE status.