The Rock Celebrates ‘Fighting with My Family’s Box Office Success

Fighting with My Family is currently the number one movie in the United Kingdom, and the film’s producer has taken to Instagram to celebrate the news.

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, independently produced the wrestling biopic, which includes some cameo appearances by Johnson as himself, so it’s no surprise the star is reeling over the movie’s success.

“To all the Brits in the UK, I just wanna say thank you guys so, so much for making Fighting with My Family the number one movie in the UK,” he said in the post’s video. “We beat out LEGO and other amazing competitions, so I just to want say thank you guys so much,” he added.

After getting cut off by a shirt to the face, Johnson recovers and continues expressing his gratitude.

“I wanna say thank you guys so much for making Fighting with My Family the number one movie in the UK, and here in the United States only a 40% drop, which is incredible for our little engine that could independent film,” he added. “I saw a documentary years ago and thought, ‘You know what, this would make a great and empowering story’,” he continued. “And here we are today. So, UK, I love you. Thank you.”

“World, get ready! Fighting with My Family, it’s coming next!,” Johnson concluded.

The caption to the post mentions how the film is such a “big success” in the UK, and calls the movie a “special passion project.”

Fighting with my Family is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, and was written and directed by Stephen Merchant. The biopic tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn.

The Rock has been sharing lots of loving posts about the movie, including a celebration of the film’s high Rotten Tomatoes score (currently at 92%), and even sharing a video of himself FaceTiming into a screening of the film.

In addition to his involvement in the new wresting movie, Johnson just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Fighting with My Family is now playing in select theaters.

