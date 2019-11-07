The Rock Praises Cody Rhodes’ AEW Dynamite Promo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows a thing or two about cutting incredible promos. So when the Hollywood A-Lister decides to hop on Twitter and give a wrestling promo a glowing review, people tend to listen. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday morning, as “The People’s Champ” popped up on social media to react to Cody Rhodes’ promo from an episode of AEW Dynamite the night before. In a six-minute speech, which already has fans crowning it the best promo of 2019, Rhodes announced that he would never challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he lost to Chris Jericho at Full Gear on Saturday. But he quickly followed up by saying there was no way he would lose to “Le Champion.”

Johnson loved the promo, writing, “Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes.” Rhodes responded back by posting a photo of himself posing in one of Johnson’s Under Armour-branded workout shirts.

Since AEW launched at the start of the year, Rhodes has stood out as one of the company’s most popular stars with memorable matches with Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara. Shortly before Dynamite launched on TNT, AEW announced that Rhodes would challenge Jericho at Full Gear. The champ responded by forming a faction of his own to combat The Elite called The Inner Circle, comprised of himself, Guevara, Santana & Ortiz and Jake Hager. The two factions have brawled week after week on Dynamite, though the heels seems to land the biggest blow when Hager slammed a limousine door on Dustin’s arm.

Rhodes added the final stipulation to the match at the start of the promo in an effort to address the critics that take issue with him working as both a wrestler and an executive vice president for the company.

Check out entire Full Gear card in the list below! Saturday’s show will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.