The Rock Returns at WWE Bad Blood, What Is He Teasing for the Bloodline’s Future?

WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made her return to WWE TV at the end of WWE Bad Blood, but what is he teasing for the Bloodline’s future? WWE Bad Blood ended with a main event featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu following weeks of the new Bloodline causing lots of stress for Cody. Rhodes entered this match with the hopes of putting all of it behind him as Roman needs to settle his own business, but now a major wrinkle has been thrown into the mix.

Following Rhodes and Reigns getting the victory over Solo and Fatu, Johnson made his massive return to WWE television as part of a shocking return for the original members of the Bloodline. Jimmy Uso had previously returned during the match to help Rhodes and Reigns get the much needed win, and The Rock returned at the end in his full Final Boss regalia to ominously tease both Rhodes and Reigns about where his allegiances lie heading into the future. It’s something fans can’t fully make heads or tails of as of the end of the premium live event, however.

The Rock Returns at WWE Bad Blood

Following the end of the match as Reigns was able to pin Sikoa for the win, he and Jimmy Uso were leaving the ring. It’s here that Rhodes was being attacked by the members of the new Bloodline. After Jimmy urged Reigns for the two of them to go help, they ran back into the ring to save Cody and hand him back the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title. With Rhodes and Reigns standing victorious, The Rock’s music kicks in and he walks in looking very much like the Final Boss we saw him as right after WrestleMania 40.

Johnson then stood at the edge of the walk-in, and ominously counts to three before walking back out. It’s not quite clear what he’s teasing here at the moment as it could mean a number of things. Some fans are thinking it’s referring to the fact that Cody has now involved himself with the Bloodline’s family matters three different times as it was Cody crossing the Rock, and others think this could be paving the way for a potential Bloodline Civil War match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames later this year. But it’s unclear what he’s after.

What’s Next for The Rock After WWE Bad Blood?

The results of the match seem to indicate that Roman and Jimmy will be forming a new version of the Bloodline featuring the older members perhaps in a less villainous way. But with The Rock being so adamant about supporting Reigns before the events of WrestleMania, it remains to be seen as to which version of the Bloodline that the Rock is actually going to align with. There’s also the theory that he might have been the one to order Solo to take over the reins from Reigns, so to speak, and thus could be finally coming back to equalize everything that’s happened.

As for the WWE Bad Blood premium live event, the match card and results for it break down as such: