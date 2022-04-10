The Rock Reveals New Logo and Vision for the XFL

Hopefully the third time is the charm for the XFL, but the new league is about to receive its best shot yet thanks to Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners, and now the XFL is getting a slick new logo as part of this new era. The Rock revealed the new XFL 2023 logo, a sleek and modern looking design featuring white text on a black background, but he wasn’t done, as he also revealed a new video spotlighting the vision and goals of this newest iteration of the XFL, and you can find both in the posts below.

Along with the video and logo The Rock added the caption “Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG! #XFL2023”

The video begins with some XFL game footage and then says “Football is fueled by dreams. To go further, get there faster, those wins don’t just happen, they must be claimed. Work for today, achieve together. The XFL is where the full potential of football is realized both on and off the field. Give cities new reasons to cheer, partners new platforms to build on, and people a deeper sense of fandom. And athletes [receive] a new path to live their passion and play professional football.”

“This is tomorrow’s league,” the video states. “Driven by a new purpose and a shared commitment. Powered by new leadership, this is for all of us, and the only way to get there is to get there together. To change the way football is experienced, where passion meets a field of possibility. Tomorrow’s league starts today. Welcome to the XFL.”

In the initial press release, Garcia stated “For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility. Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitmentto deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.”

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things – my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” said Dwayne Johnson. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

“It is a privilege to partner with Dany and Dwayne on the acquisition of the XFL,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird Capital Partners. “Their track record in building dynamic businesses speaks for itself, and their vision and passion for developing the XFL as a world class sports and entertainment property will enable a new future for this organization.As their partner in acquiring and relaunching the XFL, RedBird will bring its own track record and experience in building world class companies in sports and live entertainment to help realize their vision.”

There’s no official start date for games just yet but the hope is that things can ramp up early next year, but we’ll keep you posted as more details are released.

