The Rock Shares Conversation with ‘Fighting with My Family’ Director Stephen Merchant

Fighting with My Family hit select theaters this week and the film's creators have been working hard to promote the biopic. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock not only produced the film, but also appears as himself. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share a conversation he had with the movie's writer/director, Stephen Merchant.

"I've come to kick ass and chew bubble gum. Here's what an 'epic action movie fight' would look like between myself and @stephenmerchant - my director and writer of #FightingWithMyFamily. Always the best time with this guy. He made a brilliant film - but in a fight, I completely and 100% don't give a f****," Johnson wrote.

The video shows Johnson and Merchant having some fun with each other.

"If we had an epic action movie fight what would it look like?," Merchant asks.

"We would stand toe to toe, right? Or face to face. I would be looking up at you because you are taller than me. I would have to, um, we would have to pull that great line out of They Live, which is, 'I've come to kick ass and chew bubblegum.' You tell me that!," he adds.

Merchant tries it out, and Johnson has some notes.

"Then you say, 'But I'm all outta bubblegum.'"

Merchant tries it with a bit of British flavor, and The Rock decides his next line in this fictional scene is "I don't give a f***." Merchant is clearly having a blast with the silly game.

"And then you run away," Johnson adds.

"Okay," Merchant laughs.

"What do you think?," Johnson asks.

"I think that's pretty much how it would go," Merchant responds.

"Perfect," Johnson concludes.

Fighting with my Family is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. The biopic tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and features Johnson as himself. Merchant also has a small role in the film.

In addition to his involvement in the new wresting movie, Johnson just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

You can catch Merchant next in Jojo Rabbit, the next film from Thor: Raganrok director, Taika Waititi.

Fighting with My Family is now playing in select theaters.