Watch: The Shield Officially Reunite, Will Face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Fastlane

The Shield officially reunited on Monday Night Raw this week, hyping up what could be the final time the three wrestle as a trio.

After failing to convince Dean Ambrose to join them throughout the night, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins joined Ambrose in the ring after he came up short in a match against Elias. Ambrose initially denied the two again and began walking out of the arena through the crowd, but turned around when Baron Corbin’s music hit.

Flanked by Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Corbin said that he wanted to offer the three a six-man tag match at Fastlane on Sunday, but said that instead they’ll just beat up Reigns and Rollins right then and there. The heels hit the ring and got the upperhand on the pair, but wound up on the losing end when Ambrose jumped back in the ring to help his former teammates.

The three closed out the segment by posing in the middle of the ring, signifying that the group was back. A six-man tag match was announced shortly afterwards, pairing up The Shield against Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

The trio originally got back together the night after Reigns won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam back in August, preventing Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Over the next few months Strowman would turn heel and align himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, leading to a six-man tag match at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia.

As the feud winded down there were hints that Ambrose may turn heel and abandon the group, and those fears became a reality on the same night where Reigns revealed he was battling leukemia. Rollins and Ambrose closed out the show by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships, only for Ambrose to immediately turn around and hit Rollins with a Dirty Deeds.

The turn kicked off a new feud between the two, as Ambrose claimed he attacked Rollins because The Shield needed to “pay for their sins.” However the story was quickly dropped after Ambrose beat Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC. Rollins would go on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January, while Ambrose quietly dropped the IC title to Lashley.

Rollins opened the show by offering Reigns a chance to get in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35, given he never lost the title. But Reigns refused, and wished “The Architect” good luck in his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar.