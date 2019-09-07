The Undertaker To Appear On ESPN College Gameday Saturday Morning

The Undertaker is set to make a rare non-WWE appearance on Saturday morning as part of ESPN’s College Gameday.

The WWE legend will appear live on the broadcast from Austin, Texas at some point between 9:00 a.m. Eastern and 12:00 p.m. Eastern. The show will be located on the lawn of the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library. ESPN is in town due to the big football game between the Texas Longhorns (ranked #9 in the country) and LSU Tigers (ranked #6) which takes place on Saturday night.

When you hear the @undertaker is going to be on GameDay tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/DE1KyghYNj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 6, 2019

The Undertaker is far from the only WWE superstar to appear on College Gameday. Last year, Roman Reigns appeared on the show during a broadcast emanating from Fort Worth, Texas. The appearance was just a few weeks before Reigns revealed his battle with cancer during Monday Night RAW.

Following his appearance on Gameday, The Undertaker will travel to New York City for SmackDown Live on Tuesday night. The broadcast, which will be held at Madison Square Garden, will mark The Undertaker’s first WWE television appearance since wrestling at July’s Extreme Rules PPV event.

While not confirmed, many are expecting The Undertaker to lay the ground work for another match to take place at some point this year as he’s expected to want to work some more following a good performance at Extreme Rules.