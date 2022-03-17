New AEW Women’s World Champion Crowned at AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker inside a Steel Cage in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion. The bout ends the trilogy of matches the pair battled in over the past year, with Rosa winning the Lights Out match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam last year while Baker picked up the victory at Revolution earlier this month.

Rosa arrived to an enormous ovation from the hometown crowd and seemed to have the match won with about eight minutes left in the show, but the referee was knocked out and tackled out of the ring. This gave Baker the chance to brutalize Rosa with a pile of chairs she had brought into the ring and nailed an Air Raid Crash onto them from the second rope. Aubrey Edwards ran in as the replacement referee, giving Rosa just enough to kickout at two.

Baker attempted the spot a second time with a different stack of chairs, but Rosa got the better of a punching exchange on the top rope and pushed Baker off into the pile, resulting in a two-count. Baker then introduced thumbtacks and slammed Rosa onto them, then attempted the Lockjaw with her doctor’s glove. Rosa countered by biting her hand, then slammed her hand into the thumbtacks followed by a powerbomb. She then nailed the Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

The victory brings an end to Baker’s reign at 290 days with seven successful reigns. Rosa also becomes the first woman to hold both the AEW Women’s and NWA Women’s World Championship in her career, the latter of which she held when she first arrived in AEW in the summer of 2020.

This story is developing…