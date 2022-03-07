AEW Revolution: Dr. Britt Baker Cheats to Retain AEW Women’s Championship Against Thunder Rosa

Dr. Britt Baker has cheated to defeat Thunder Rosa and retain the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Revolution! Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have a heated history as while Rosa has had to fight he way back up for the opportunity of taking on Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship, Baker was arguably launched into the top of the card following their unsanctioned Lights Out match. It’s a match that set Baker up for stardom, but Rosa was unfortunately not as lucky. That’s why fans were eager to see her attempt at the championship given that the two of them were involved in one of the most memorable matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

Baker has been on an absolute tear ever since she first won the AEW Women’s Championship, and now that All Elite Wrestling has officially debuted a brand new Women’s Championship title belt there is even more of a reason for Baker to try and retain. This was easier said than done as Rosa continued to push past her limits and fought against exhausted as the experienced champion was ready with counters for each of her attempts. This led to Baker trying to cheat her way to victory and tried to take advantage of the ref’s blindspots with dirty tricks.

This ultimately ends up working as Rosa is outnumbered, and thus with a few more interferences Dr. Britt Baker was able to defeat Thunder Rosa and retain the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Revolution.

