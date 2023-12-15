El Hijo del Vikingo Returning to TNA for Hard to Kill

IMPACT's first show returning to the TNA banner, Hard to Kill and the subsequent show Snake Eyes, is shaping to be a great kick-off. With matches like Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace, Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander 2, Alex Shelley vs. Moose, and MCMG (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) with Kazuchika Okada vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers, TNA is keeping the ball rolling with its latest announcement.

El Hijo del Vikingo is set to make his return to TNA for both events after returning to the promotion in November following a three year absence. Vikingo has appeared in TNA six times since 2018. The captivating Luchador has taken over the wrestling world in 2023, appearing in AEW, GCW, ROH, DEFY, and HOG among others. In March, he faced Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite which was a match two years in the making in a well-received crowd pleasing match that acted as his introduction into the company and the U.S. audience on a wider scale.

TNA recently announced that they're partnering with Endeavor Streaming, a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of WWE and the UFC. They will relaunch the TNA+ app starting January 5 which will allow fans access to watch TNA's weekly TV show, pay-per-view events, TNA's full archive, exclusive original content and wrestler-created series. Fans will also have the chance to interact with some of TNA's top stars.

TNA is living up to its name Total Nonstop Action with the announcement of two other recent signees -- returning star and top wrestling free agent KUSHIDA as well as Eddie Edwards who re-signed a new contract. KUSHIDA has a two decade long career in professional wrestling, most known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Edwards has been with the promotion since 2014 and will once again fly under the TNA banner. Edwards is a five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, a two-time TNA X-Division Champion, and a two-time IMPACT World Champion.

Tickets for both Hard to Kill on January 13 and Snake Eyes on January 14 are available through Ticketmaster. The events emanate from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.