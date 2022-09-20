Tony Khan Says AEW Grand Slam Will Be A "Perfect Night"

All Elite Wrestling returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in roughly 24 hours. Following the smash success of last year's event, which drew AEW's largest crowd to date, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set to be another paradigm shift for the young promotion. This Wednesday's super card features five title matches including the Tournament of Champions finals, which will determine the next AEW World Champion. In the midst of a third-party investigation after the now-infamous AEW All Out press conference, AEW President Tony Khan noted he is putting everything into making this edition of Dynamite the best it can be.

"I'm gonna do my best to make it a fun night for the fans. I promise I won't disappoint you this time," Khan told News 12. "I rarely have, and rarely, rarely, rarely in several hundred shows have I ever, and certainly never intentionally. This will not be anything, anything, anything, like anything we've ever done before. I'm very excited for Grand Slam."

Khan recently teased on Twitter that he might have "something up [his] sleeve" for Grand Slam. While he wouldn't specify what that could be, Khan doubled down that the show is something that the fans will not want to miss.

"It's gonna be really special. You don't wanna miss this one," Khan continued. "If there's still opportunity for you to come Wednesday night and you're a wrestling fan around New York, you do not want to miss this. It is going to be, I believe, have you guys seen 'Wayne's World 2'? This is gonna be like my Waynestock."

Since its last pay-per-view, AEW has been doing its best viewership in nearly a year. Some of that might be thanks to CM Punk's presser, which stirred a significant amount of controversy for AEW but also put more attention on the company. Khan alluded to the ongoing situation with the backstage fight, mentioning that despite the challenges he's faced recently he is confident that Grand Slam will still be a "perfect night" of wrestling.

"I've been through a lot lately, and we've gone through a lot. I'm telling you, it's going to come together, this is going to be like Waynestock," Khan said. "It's gonna be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed."

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam airs this Wednesday, September 21st on TBS.