Tony Khan Confirms Popular AEW TV Special is Returning

All Elite Wrestling is set to bring back one of its signature television specials. Speaking with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming will return later this year. While there is no set date just yet, the past two editions of Winter is Coming have taken place in December. When it airs, barring any other televised specials, Winter is Coming will be the 12th special edition of AEW Dynamite of 2022.

In the event's short history, Winter is Coming has been home to numerous industry-altering events. The 2020 edition that aired from Daily's Place was home to the AEW debut of Sting, as the wrestling legend came to the aid of Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes. This began Sting's alliance with Allin, which he has maintained ever since. The 2020 show was main-evented by Kenny Omega dethroning Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. That match culminated in then-Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis helping Omega capture the title, sparking a cross-promotional storyline that essentially birthed the "forbidden door" concept.

2021's Winter is Coming hailed from Garland, Texas and opened with then-AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page wrestling Bryan Danielson to a 60-minute time limit draw. As of this writing, Page and Danielson's first clash is the longest match in AEW television history. Beyond that world title contest, MJF defeated Dante Martin in the main event to win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring for a third time.

There's no indication on what matches will take place at this year's Winter is Coming, but precedent hints that the AEW World Title will be defended on the show. There could be something to do with the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring as well. 2020's Winter is Coming featured the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal, while the 2021 edition was main-evented by the aforementioned finals. Location for this year's event is also unconfirmed, but Khan heavily hinted that Texas will once again be home to Winter is Coming.

"I gotta tell you, I really love this tradition we built around the holidays," Khan said in an earlier interview. "I love coming out in December to Dallas every year. I got a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. I love the Dallas market and I think there's a good chance we're gonna come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2022.