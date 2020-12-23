Tony Khan Invites Impact Wrestling Stars To AEW Dynamite

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan once again appeared on Impact Wrestling on AXS-TV this week. This was the third straight week that the AEW boss appeared alongside lead announcer Tony Schiavone on the show, and he did so this week by inviting Impact Wrestling to come to AEW Dynamite for the first time since the two promotions began working together via Kenny Omega's appearances at Impact.

Schiavone spoke about how Khan was the only wrestling promoter in the world that's not a carny, and Khan talked about how he and Schiavone were in Nashville (Impact's home) because he is a partner of Activist Artist Management, a group that represents some music stars in town. He also spoke about the upcoming Impact Hard To Kill PPV event where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will tag with Impact Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. He also extended the aforementioned invite for AEW Dynamite.

"I just heard that Impact Wrestling is hard to kill and I've heard that Impact Wrestling is looking to feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag on a pay-per-view called Hard To Kill," Khan said. "Kenny Omega, the AEW World Champion wrestling on someone else's pay-per-view. I certainly have the power to stop that, Tony. I could file an injunction, there's a lot of things I could do.

"If I didn't want the match to happen, it wouldn't be happening. You know what, Impact Wrestling, you want Kenny Omega here wrestling your people, that's fine with me. Tomorrow night, Wednesday Night Dynamite, you're welcome to send some of your people to my show this week, any week."

Schiavone then plugged the AEW broadcast tomorrow night, which will air later than usual due to the NBA. Khan then finished the segment.

"And I understand you have some tag teams here yourselves, Impact Wrestling," Khan said. "I might go look around and see what they're up to, see what their contractual status is. You know what, Tone? For a company that's hard to kill, $7 billion buys a lot of ammunition. So Impact Wrestling, let me tell you something - Kenny Omega, you're welcome to have him at Hard To Kill. I'll tune in, I'll check it out, and I expect to see the AEW World Champion with his hand raised high."

