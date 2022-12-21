Tony Khan Reveals When Rick Ross Returns to AEW

AEW is going to have a special guest back in the building during tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, as Tony Khan has announced that All Elite Wrestling is welcoming back star Hip Hop artist Rick Ross. Ross will find himself mediating two fan favorites this week, as he looks to keep things calm between sometimes Tag Team partners Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland after their latest falling out at ROH Final Battle. This addition makes the already compelling back-and-forth between the two stars that much better, and we can't wait to see how things unfold.

Those who have been watching the former AEW Tag Team Champions lately will have noticed that they are far from on the same page lately, and things really started going off the rails again when Lee learned that Strickland had kidnapped Billy Gunn to really get under The Acclaimed's skin.

Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,

don't miss

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite:

Holiday Bash!



We'll be celebrating Wednesday with our annual #HolidayBash just days before Christmas, a great night of

AEW stars & great wrestling

+@RickRoss will mediate the meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve! pic.twitter.com/YSTLfkJ4WV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 21, 2022

Lee wasn't happy at all, and the last time Lee confronted Strickland Ross was there to step in and calm things down, which happened on Dynamite's November 2nd episode. Since then Strickland went further off the rails when he abandoned Lee during a match at ROH Final Battle, but Lee stuck it to him by taking down the opposing team by himself and winning the match anyway.

These two seem to be on a collision course thanks to a difference in approach, and this could be the event that really turns this from a simple falling out to a full-on feud.

Here's the current card for tomorrow's AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash:

AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Hikaru Shida

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

Best-Of-Seven: Match Five (No Disqualification): The Elite vs. Death Triangle

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face (with Rick Ross as the Mediator)

Are you excited for Ross returning to AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!