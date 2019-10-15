Triple H to Announce Blockbuster Trade During WWE Backstage’s Premiere

With the 2019 WWE Draft in the books and a “blockbuster trade” supposedly on the way, WWE Backstage will air a special preview premiere on Tuesday night on Fox Sports 1 after the MLB postseason game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. According to the company’s advertising, the show will feature Renee Young, Booker T, Christian and Paige on a panel to discuss the results of the Draft (and probably the news that Bruce Prichard is replacing Eric Bischoff as SmackDown’s executive director that broke on Tuesday afternoon) and feature interviews with Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez, Sting and Shawn Michaels.

But in an extra twist, the @WWEonFOX Twitter account revealed that Triple H will appear on the show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and announce the trade between SmackDown and Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BREAKING: @WWE COO @TripleH will join WWE Backstage, from the @WWEPC in Orlando, FL, to announce the details of the trade between #RAW and WWE Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Backstage will air following the conclusion of Game 3 of the ALCS on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/A1VYILYKQR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2019

There’s no word yet on who will be involved in the trade, but it will likely have to involve a couple of big names in order to justify the “blockbuster” part of the advertising. One potential candidate is Bray Wyatt, who was drafted in the first round to SmackDown but is still challenging Seth Rollins for his Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. WWE also went out of its way to keep couples like Andrade & Charlotte Flair, Rollins & Becky Lynch and Aleister Black & Zelina Vega on the same brands and had tag teams and factions (The O.C., The New Day, Lucha House Party) all stay together, so it’s possible that more than just two wrestlers are invovled.

Here are the full rosters for both Raw and SmackDown as of the end of the WWE Draft. Give us your predictions on a trade down in the comments!

Raw

Becky Lynch

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

SmackDown