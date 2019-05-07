Triple H Announces NXT TakeOver: XXV Location

Due to its next Saudi Arabia show taking place on June 7, the WWE had to move around its schedule in recent weeks with its annual Backlash pay-per-view changing its name, date and location in recent weeks. It was also confirmed last week that the promotion was planning on rescheduling its next NXT TakeOver event, which was originally scheduled to run in San Jose.

Triple H, the brains behind WWE’s developmental promotion, announced on Monday via Twitter that the next show was moving up to June 1 and would take place at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show has been named NXT TakeOver: XXV, as its the 25th TakeOver show to take place on the WWE Network.

Based on the latest NXT television tapings, two matches have been officially booked for the show — NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will face Adam Cole in a rematch from their main event 2-out-of-3 Falls bout at NXT TakeOver: New York and the Undipusted Era will take on The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch for the Viking Raiders’ vacated NXT Tag Team Championships. The tapings also hinted at an NXT North American Championship match between Velveteen Dream and a returning Tyler Breeze and a singles bout between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong.

