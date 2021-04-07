Triple H Didn't Say AEW "Bullied" NXT Off Wednesday Nights

✖

Starting next week NXT will move to Tuesday nights, kicking off a new era of the black and gold brand and moving away from the Wednesday Night Wars back and forth with AEW Dynamite. A previous report from the Wrestling Observer described a meeting held backstage on March 31st to discuss the move, and it was said that Triple H used the phrase "bullied" when it came to the move from Wednesday nights. According to Fightful's sources however several superstars and staff vehemently denied that Triple H said anything close to that, and since then Dave Meltzer has corrected his original tweet.

As for what was said, the sources say that Triple H did focus heavily on the reasons for the move, and he told the talent that going on the night after Monday Night Raw would be a good thing for the brand. He also said that the move had been in the works for quite some time, and it appears that USA felt like this was a good move even last year.

Triple H added that there are a lot of opportunities with the replays of NXT happening on Peacock, and he hopes that the focus will move more to the show than the viewership back and forth.

Obviously, there will still be comparisons made now that both NXT and AEW are running unopposed, but it will be nice to not have that be the main focus week in and week out, and hopefully just means both shows can put all their focus on knocking out the best programs they can.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below.

The NXT Women's Title will take center stage on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, as Io Shirai defends against Raquel González in a commercial-free main event. WALTER will also putthe NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma will clash for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles and more. Catch all the action tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Night 1

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver kicks off tonight on USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Thursday, April 8th exclusively on Peacock.

