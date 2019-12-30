Triple H Explains Why Certain Independent Wrestling Companies Will Fail

During his latest appearance on After The Bell, Triple H discussed his plans for NXT in 2020 including the expansion of the NXT UK brand over in the United Kingdom. Ever since NXT UK launched as a weekly show in 2018, various promoters, fans, news outlets and wrestlers based out of the UK have criticized WWE’s tactics, arguing that its decision to sign a boatload of UK stars and prevent them from working certain events has stalled the growth the the British Wrestling scene. Hunter argued the opposite, saying that certain promotions will go under because of how they treat their wrestlers and fans, not because some of their wrestlers work a part-time schedule for NXT UK.

“People that have misunderstood, like when we went to the UK, what we were trying to accomplish there because of small thinking or short sightedness,” he said (h/t Fightful for transcript). “Yes, some of these indies are going to go away. The ones that are going to go away, the ones that were paying you $25 when they promised you $75, the ones that have a ring that wouldn’t hold up and didn’t have medical care, the ones that didn’t care about you. [They] cared about booking you because they were hoping to sell some extra tickets because you had a little bit of a buzz.

“We wanted to work with the ones that were cultured, that were cultivating talent, the ones that were encouraging them to get better with promos or giving them guidance, right or wrong, on their matches and had equipment that was functioning and medical care in case you got injured while you were there that at least you weren’t lying there for 45 minutes while trying to figure out if they could get an ambulance in here or call an Uber,” heAll those things were important to us and those were the people we partnered with and let people work for. From what I’ve been told, the system has changed a lot and there’s a lot more of them policing it and the talent being able to police it. There are reasons some [promotions] thrive and some don’t.”

January will likely be an eventful month for NXT UK. The brand will kick off WWE’s 2020 pay-per-view schedule with NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II on Jan. 12, then go head-to-head with the NXT brand at the Worlds Collide event on Jan. 25.