Triple H Addresses the WWE Network Issues During Last Night’s NXT, WWE Issues an Apology

Thanks to the USA Network series Suits wrapping up its final season, NXT was forced to split its first two-hour show between USA and the WWE Network on Wednesday night. And while the first hour’s USA broadcast went off without a hitch, there were some problems when the show made the jump over to the streaming service. Fans flooded Twitter with comments saying that the network kept crashing before they could watch the rest of the episode, to the point where WWE had to put out an apology for the technical difficulties.

“You may have experienced a technical issue with WWE Network earlier this evening,” the apology read. “The matter has been resolved, and you can now access the Network and watch tonight’s episode of NXT on demand. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triple H was asked about the technical issues during his post-show press conference late Wednesday night.

“I don’t believe it was a massive widespread thing,” he said. “Bad news travels fast, but I don’t believe it was as big as it was put out there to be. I think there was a select grouping of people that couldn’t log in.”

“The Game” then pointed out that the episode was immediately available for on-demand watching.

“The great thing is once the issue was addressed and fixed, they could log right in and you can go back and watch it on demand and watch it whenever you want,” he said.

“They’re in the process of figuring it all out and hopefully it’s something that’ll never happen again,” Hunter continued.

NXT’s first episode of live television turned out to be an eventful one. Candice LaRae and Lio Rush earned shots at the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships, respectively, Roderick Strong captured the NXT North American Championship, Imperium made its debut for the brand and the Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Killian Dane broke down into a locker room brawl when more than a dozen other wrestlers got involved.

Triple H said Vince McMahon was watching the show live and gave it a glowing review afterwards.

“He sent me a few texts after the show,” he continued. “He watched the entire thing. I’m sure he was at the office, probably in a meeting while he was doing it. But he enjoyed it, he loved it. He thought the talent did a hell of a job, thought they knocked it out of the park. He was excited, he sent me a massive congratulations after it was over, and was thrilled with the product.”