Report: Trish Stratus Returning for SummerSlam

Seven-time former WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will step back into the ring on Aug. 11 at SummerSlam, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin.

“Sources tell us Trish Stratus is in talks with WWE to appear at the upcoming pay-per-view event in her hometown of Toronto,” Satin wrote on Monday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen competing in a WWE ring in October. She was originally booked to face Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one match at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view, but that match was replaced by a tag match pitting Lita and her against Alicia Fox and Mickie James with Bliss at ringside. The next night on Raw she teamed with Lita, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley to win a 10-woman tag match

Stratus originally debuted for the WWF in March 2000 as a manager for the heel tag team T & A (Test and Prince Albert). Her first match took place in June of that year when she took part in a six-man tag match against Team Extreme, kicking off her long-running feud with Lita. The pair made history on the Dec. 6, 2004 episode of Raw when the two competed for the Women’s Championship in the main event. She officially retired shortly after beating Lita for her seventh championship reign at the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view, but has since competed in a WWE ring 10 times.

While the initial report did not confirm it, all signs thus far point to Stratus’ opponent being Charlotte Flair. The nine-time women’s champion announced on SmackDown Live this week that she’d be competing at SummerSlam to prove she was the “greatest female Superstar of all time.” She then followed that up on Twitter.

Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling.

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DiA2QEUL7m — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2019

Two other women’s matches have already been announced for SummerSlam — Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon.