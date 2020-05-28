UFC's Conor McGregor Accepts Anderson Silva Fight

Anderson Silva has been trying to get a fight with Conor McGregor for a while now, and at least as far as McGregor is concerned, a fight he will certainly get (via TMZ). That said, it's not official yet, as Dana White has not made any official booking of the match, and in previous statements, White has said there are other fights for McGregor that would come before a McGregor Silva matchup. With both fighters on board though, it seems like only a matter of time before it eventually happens, and it would certainly be a draw if it does.

Silva made his case for a McGregor matchup most recently on social media, saying it would be a superfight if UFC can make it happen.

"I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport," Silva said. "Neither of us need to prove anything to anyone. I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!"

When McGregor saw the post, he commented, saying "I accept."

This would be a big fight, but like Silva said, neither has anything to prove in this match. This would just be a dream match type scenario, as UFC has eyed other fighters like Khabib, Nate Diaz, and Tony Ferguson to name a few that Conor should take on next to continue his forward momentum.

Conor has said he thinks Silva should go down as the greatest UFC fighter ever in the past, so the respect is definitely there, and like the match with Floyd Mayweather, the fans would tune in. That said, Silva has lost 4 of his last 5 fights, so this might not be the all-out brawl some would dream of between the two that might've taken place earlier in Silva's career. Even so, fans still want to see it happen.

Do you want to see this fight happen between McGregor and Silva?

