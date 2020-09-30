Conor McGregor Reveals New Look, Shaves Head and Beard

✖

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his new look, having completely shaven his head and trademark beard. The MMA star made his latest retirement announcement back in June, and has not gone back on that claim since. At the time he wrote, "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" Many fans doubt the claim, since he's made retirement announcements before only to get booked in more fights in UFC, but perhaps this change in appearance means he's moving on with life.

McGregor captioned the photos by writing, "Day at the beach playing football with the locals. Check out my story now for touch, control, delivery, athleticism, and my forté, showing off."

Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao made the bold claim earlier this week that he and McGregor are setting up a boxing match, which would be the second of McGregor's fighting career.

Pacquiao's press team released a statement reading — “For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic But our beloved Senator doesn’t want to talk about boxing since we are in the middle of the pandemic and this is not the right time for it. His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities.”

“Regarding the news coming from McGregor himself, we don’t deny it. In fact, our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential detail, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight. According to Paradigm Sports Management head Audie Attar, the fight may happen in the Middle East next year," it continued. "Personally, I am honored we are given by Senator MP (Manny Pacquiao) the full and the only authority to negotiate with the camp of McGregor together with business manager Arnold Vegafria, legal counsel Atty. Brando Viernesto and Audie Attar’s special assistant Ping Nepomuceno. It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on. Again as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one.”