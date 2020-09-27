Manny Pacquiao Confirms Conor McGregor Fight Happening in 2021

✖

Manny Pacquiao confirmed that his fight with Conor McGregor is happing in 2021. That’s a huge deal for fight fans. After Notorious’ last turn in the ring against Floyd Mayweather, people wondered who the next boxer the MMA star would face. Now, McGregor will take the show on the road, possibly to the Middle East. UFC fans have to be at least a little disappointed that Notorious won’t be in the octagon for a while. But, they can take solace in seeing another gigantic cultural event as Pacquiao faces off against the mercurial personality. The senator is looking to help his country and in return, he’s going to give the whole world a show.

In a press statement to Inquirer, Pacquiao reiterated his pledge to help Filipino people affected by COVID-19 and will be donating a large chunk of his earnings to that cause.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao to fight Conor McGregor next year. He will use the earnings from the fight for COVID 19 response. | @LeilasINQ pic.twitter.com/dDA4nTYpuU — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) September 26, 2020

“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.”

“But our beloved Senator doesn’t want to talk about boxing since we are in the middle of the pandemic and this is not the right time for it. His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities.”

“Regarding the news coming from McGregor himself, we don’t deny it. In fact, our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential detail, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight. According to Paradigm Sports Management head Audie Attar, the fight may happen in the Middle East next year.”

“Personally, I am honored we are given by Senator MP (Manny Pacquiao) the full and the only authority to negotiate with the camp of McGregor together with business manager Arnold Vegafria, legal counsel Atty. Brando Viernesto and Audie Attar’s special assistant Ping Nepomuceno.”

“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on. Again as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one.”

