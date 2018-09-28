Latest Hint Regarding Undertaker and Survivor Series

Earlier this week a rumor suggested Shawn Michaels was destined to go one-on-one with The Undertaker at Survivor Series in November. While that may or may not be true, it looks like The Deadman will at least be in town for the show.

November 17, the day before Survivor Series, Undertaker will be in Los Angeles for a Frank and Son collectible show. While this hardly locks him in for a match the next night, Taker’s presence will feed speculation that he’ll be Tombstoning someone in the Staples Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news—combined with the Michaels rumor—is just the latest data points in an emerging narrative that his them facing off in the near future. With Taker and Triple H meeting at the Super Show-Down, all indicators point to that match setting up a tag team match between the teams of Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker and Kane at the November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Ans if that does indeed happen, then our reckless logic says that a Survivor Series showdown between Taker and HBK could be the next domino to fall.

Michaels has been attached to a swarm of rumors in recent months that all seem to indicate he will end his near 10-year retirement from WWE action. At this point all we really have is speculation, but there is simply too much smoke surrounding HBK to ignore. Right now, it certainly feels like he’ll be coming back, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

This story is developing…