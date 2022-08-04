Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite

Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."

Caster and Anthony Bowens would go on to defeat the Gunn Club in the Dumpster Match. The bout culminated in Caster landing an elbow drop off the top of the entrance tunnel onto a table below. After the bell, The Acclaimed pushed the dumpster off the AEW ramp.

Check out a clip of Caster's rap below.

"We make the ass boys retire like Vince McMahon." pic.twitter.com/lYyg2HI6JH #AEW #AEWDynamite — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) August 4, 2022

Caster has never been shy about garnering gasps from the AEW audience with his freestyles. He has compared Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta to Marty Jannetty, dissed Brian Cage's AEW TV time, referenced Samoa Joe's NXT title reign, John Laurinaitis's firing of WWE talent, and more.

McMahon retired from his corporate and creative positions from WWE last month. Stephanie McMahon has assumed powers relating to Chairwoman, and shares the CEO title with Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque is now the head of WWE creative.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon wrote in his official retirement statement. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

