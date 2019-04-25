Vince McMahon Praises Ronda Rousey for Elevating WWE’s Women’s Division

Vince McMahon took part in WWE’s quarterly financial report conference call on Thursday, recapping WWE’s finances from the start of the year up through WrestleMania 35.

During the Q&A segment with investors, McMahon and the other corporate higher-ups were asked about all of the talent joining and leaving the company as of late. McMahon interjected to make a comment about Ronda Rousey, who recently announced she was stepping away from the company after 16 months in order to have a baby with her husband Travis Browne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ronda did an extraordinary job for us,” McMahon said. “Her challenge was to bring the entire women’s division up. And that was the main event at WrestleMania… to make stars. Look at what happened at WrestleMania, with Charlotte [Flair] and Becky Lynch. Ronda did an awesome job.”

Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, and after appearing on WWE television almost every week she captured the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. She, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 35 by competing in the first-ever women’s match to main event the show. Rousey suffered her first loss that night by getting pinned by Lynch.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said in a YouTube video this week.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!