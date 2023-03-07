Update on What Vince McMahon Did at WWE Raw Last Night

Vince McMahon was backstage at this week's Monday Night Raw for the first time since initially leaving WWE last July. The news sent the online wrestling community into a bit of a panic as there's been a nagging fear that McMahon might try to force his way back into his old position of booking the product ever since he forced his way back onto WWE's Board of Directors in January (regardless of the claims McMahon and other high-ranking WWE officials have made that he's merely back to oversee a sale of the company). Reports then started going around that McMahon was just back to see John Cena as the 16-time world champion was making his first appearance on Raw since last year.

McMahon never appeared on the show itself, but a few updates have since popped up online about what he was up to. Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestle Purists), "He was in Gorilla (Position) all night, so I mean, what does that tell you? He wasn't barking orders at people or anything like that but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told that they tell you that he's only there to visit John Cena, that's the story, but theres more to it than that"

"He's doing more than they're letting on, but the person who was in control was (Paul) Levesque last night, it's not like he was there and in charge and doing stuff, but its not like he was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left, that didn't happen either, so the truth is a little bit in the middle most likely," he later added.

WrestleVotes then added this morning, "While Vince McMahon was in gorilla the entire show, and said to be in a pleasant mood, I'm told his presence backstage didn't impact anything 'script wise' last night." Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

While Vince McMahon was in gorilla the entire show, and said to be in a pleasant mood, I’m told his presence backstage didn’t impact anything ‘script wise’ last night. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 7, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)