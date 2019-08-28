Watch: Trailer For CM Punk’s ‘Girl On The Third Floor’ Horror Film

The trailer for an upcoming horror film involving CM Punk has finally hit the internet.

We’ve heard about Punk’s involvement with Girl on the Third Floor for a while now. It was first revealed in November 2018 that Punk would be in the film, with WGN America releasing a clip showing a scene involving Punk at that time.

However, a much broader look at the film has now arrived with the first Girl On The Third Floor trailer. Check it out below.

Punk (Phil Brooks), credited as the lead actor in the film, plays the character of Don Koch. The IMDB summary of the film reads:

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

The film currently has a 7.1/10 average rating on IMDB after 59 reviews. The website Rotten Tomatoes has the film with a 100% overall average following 12 critic reviews.

Girl on the Third Floor is set to hit theatres on October 25th. It premiered at the SXSW festival earlier this year.