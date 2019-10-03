Watch: Jon Moxley Gives Kenny Omega DDT Through A Glass Table On AEW Dynamite

The main event of AEW Dynamite this week featured the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega taking on Chris Jericho and LAX in a six man tag team match.

However, it wasn’t long before Omega was taken out of the match by none other than Jon Moxley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moxley came through the crowd and began a brawl with Omega that took them to the “VIP” backstage area. Shortly after Omega rekindled his “Cleaner” character by attacking Moxley with a mop, Moxley grabbed him and hit his double armed DDT on Omega through a glass table.

It was an insane move that immediately had the Internet talking. Check it out below.

Me and my wife looking at each other after Moxley DDT’ed Omega through that glass table #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/acKyOpT1v9 — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) October 3, 2019

MOXLEY PUT OMEGA THROUGH A GLASS TABLE. THE MOX IS FEELIN VICIOUS#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6X48n0r8uR — Turnbuckle Topics 🎙 (@TT_4You) October 3, 2019

HOLY SHIT! Moxley just DDT’d Omega thru a glass fucking table! #AEWDynamite — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) October 3, 2019