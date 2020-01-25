Watch: Jon Moxley Sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ During Chris Jericho’s Cruise

The Chris Jericho cruise this past week has proved to be an exciting one for wrestling fans for multiple reasons.

Of course, there was the edition of AEW Dynamite that took place on the ship’s deck. There’s the mingling with wrestlers all week. And there’s also Jon Moxley taking part in some memorable karaoke bits.

After video surfaced of Moxley leading his way through “Sweet Caroline,” wrestling podcast host Jason Solomon posted a new video of the AEW wrestling star leading the crowd through “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Check out the video below.

Jon Moxley singing and dancing to Bohemian Rhapsody was quite the experience live pic.twitter.com/0uW4GGHB8S — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 24, 2020

Not exactly Freddie Mercury (then again who is), but the crowd was sure into it. The dancing at the end put it over the top.

Earlier this week, wrestler Marko Stunt led the crowd through a rousing edition of “I Wear My Sunglasses at Night” that impressed people so much that he has been given his own show for next year’s Jericho cruise.