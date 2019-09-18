Watch: Brock Lesnar Challenges Kofi Kingston To WWE Championship Match

The first SmackDown on FOX now has a huge main event booked for October 4th.

Following the opening contest of this week’s SmackDown Live, which saw Kofi Kingston and his New Day partners take on Randy Orton and The Revival, Lesnar interrupted Kingston’s celebration.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to the ring and Heyman noted that it’s a “bad day to be The New Day.” Heyman said that Lesnar was issuing a challenge to Kingston for a WWE Championship match for the first edition of SmackDown on FOX on October 4th in Los Angeles, California.

Kingston said that when he won the title, he told everyone would be a fighting champion. So with that said, he accepted the challenge.

The crowd went wild as Kingston held up his title belt, but it didn’t take more than a split second for Lesnar to grab him and hit him with the F-5.

