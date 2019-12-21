Watch: Lacey Evans Attacked In Front of Her Daughter During SmackDown

One of the most intense moments of this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast came during a match between Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans.

Evans brought her daughter to the event in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center and she was front row for the match. During the match, the action broke out on the floor right in front of the young girl.

As Banks attacked Evans, she pointed at Evans’ daughter and yelled “is this your Mommy?” The camera panned to the girl, who scowled back at Banks. It was an intense moment that will surely be replayed on television as this feud continues.

