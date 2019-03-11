Watch: The Shield Hit The Triple Powerbomb on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin

The Shield broke out their greatest hits on Sunday night at Fastlane, hitting a pair of Triple Powerbombs to seal the win against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Late in the match the heelish trio attempted to use the Triple Powerbomb for themselves when the three ganged up on Roman Reigns, only for Dean Ambrose to make the save.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three then set up Drew McIntyre for the triple finisher, planting him through one of the three announce tables.

The trio then turned their attention to Baron Corbin, surrounding him in typical Shield fashion. After nailing him with a few of their signature moves, Ambrose and Seth Rollins set Corbin up for Reigns to deliver yet another Triple Powerbomb to secure the win.

The Shield: Forever#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/r2o25YdOrH — GIF Skull – #WWEFastlane Elias Is Solid Gold (@GIFSkull) March 11, 2019

The trio hugged after the match, signifying the end of their reunion as Ambrose is reportedly set to leave the company next month.

The group initially reformed the night after SummerSlam to help Reigns retain the WWE Universal Championship after Braun Strowman tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. That led to Strowman turning heel and team up with McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, and together the three battled back and forth with the Shield up until the “Hounds of Justice” won a six-man tag match at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia.

Throughout a good portion of the feud the three heels tried to convince Ambrose to turn on the group, given he was the only one without a championship. Ambrose remained loyal up through the six-man tag match, but finally showed his true colors in late October when he betrayed Seth Rollins after the pair closed out an episode of Raw by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships. To make the turn particularly heinous, Ambrose’s betrayal came on the same night Reigns announced he was battling leukemia.

Ambrose and Rollins feuded up to a match at TLC, where Ambrose won and took Rollins’ Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately the program lost its steam after that, as Ambrose quietly lost the title to Bobby Lashley while Rollins turned his attention to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Rollins will face Lesnar for the world championship at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.