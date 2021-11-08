WCW’s Judy Bagwell Dies at 78

Judy Bagwell, the mother of former WCW star Buff Bagwell who appeared on WCW TV multiple times, passed away this past Friday at the age of 78. Buff took to Twitter to break the news, writing, “It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia.Judy Bagwell was 78.RIP Judy 1943-2021.”

Judy appeared on WCW television in numerous storylines throughout Bagwell tenure with the defunct promotion, which included an unlikely reign as WCW World Tag Team Champion alongside Rick Steiner (though WWE’s records don’t officially recognize it) and being at the center of the infamous “Judy Bagwell on a Forklift” match at the 2000 New Blood Rising pay-per-view between Buff and Chris Kanyon.

