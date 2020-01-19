What Time Does UFC 246 Start? When Is Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerone?

What time is UFC 246 going on ESPN+? If you’re wondering when you can tune in to Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and the rest of the Ultimate Fighting Championship card, we have the information you need. The main card for UFC 246 will kick off at 10pm EST, while prelims begin at 8pm EST. Fans can watch the event by purchasing through ESPN+ (in the United States) or UFC Fight Pass, though the prelims can be watched on ESPN’s main network. If you’re curious about your options for purchasing UFC 246, we have a handy guide with all of the information you need by clicking here.

McGregor and Cerrone will headline the card in the main event, which is likely to take place around Midnight EST for those who are interested.

UFC 246 features McGregor’s return to the octagon for the first time since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov over a year ago, and he’s taking on a fierce competitor in Cerrone. Considering McGregor’s last fight ended in a loss and a brawl that resulted in his suspension and a costly fine, many fans are eager to see if anything controversial will take place in his return to the cage.

The event, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be filled with many other entertaining fights. Former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is taking on contender Raquel Pennington, while rising star Anthony Pettis faces Carlos Diego Ferreira. Many of these bouts will likely have championship implications, though no title belts are on the line for the card.

Here is the entire list of fights on the main card for UFC 246:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

UFC 246 is available for purchase and to be streamed through ESPN+.

