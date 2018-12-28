What Time Is UFC 232?

Dana White will uncork his final pay-per-view of 2019 when UFC 232 airs live on Saturday, December 29 from The Forum in Inglewood, CA at 10 PM ET.

The card will be headlined Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson’s rematch for Daniel Cormier’s vacated Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair last fought in 2013 at UFC 165 where Jones won via unanimous decision

But a lot has happened since then, even just this week as news of Turinabol being found Jones forced UFC 232 to flee from Las Vegas to California. But the USADA ruled there were only trace amounts of the anabolic steroid, likely still the remains of Jones’ 2017 positive test for the same substance.

The decision to press on with the bout has drawn no shortage of scrutiny, even from cycling and doping legend Lance Armstrong, who admonished UFC’s “double standard.” Armstrong’s take brought out Cormier, who was delighted to point out not just Jones’ dirty past, but that UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky was guilty of corruption.

“This guy Jon Jones is such a dirt bag cheater that even Lance Armstrong is weighing in lol. Lance is like where the f— was Jeff when I was going through this shit lol. And boy how did Jones turn Jeff Novitzky into his old lady. This is the craziest s— I’ve ever seen. And now people sending me clips of this dude being arrogant at a press conference. That is one crazy negro! Jeff Novitsky-Jones lmao,” Cormier posted to Instagram.

Cormier will have the night off on Saturday but will keep a keen interest in Jones/Gustafsson II. While we’re all expecting Cormier to land a mega fight with Brock Lesnar in early 2019, that’s not exactly guaranteed. Right now, Lesnar is serving as Vince McMahon’s top champion, and it’s possible Lesnar keeps that title until WrestleMania 35 in April.

Speculation aside, here’s UFC 232 card in full:

Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones (22-1-0) vs. Alexander Gustaffsson (18-4-0)

Women’s Featherweight: Cris Cyborg (20-1-0) vs. Amanda Nunes (16-4-0)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit (30-12-0) vs. Michael Chiesa (14-4-0)

Light Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (14-5-0) vs. Corey Anderson (11-4-0)

Featherweight: Chad Mendes (18-4-0) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (18-1-0)