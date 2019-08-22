Los Angeles Confirmed as a Frontrunner for WrestleMania 37

WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, will return on April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. And according to the Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi, the “Grandaddy of Them All” may be headed back to the “City of Angels” in the near future.

Markazi reported on Wednesday that Inglewood, California (a suburb of LA) is a finalist for WrestleMania 37. The event will most likely take place at Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, a new 70,000-seat stadium (and can be expandable to 100,000) that is set to open in 2020 and will soon be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers NFL franchises.

Back in April Markazi interviewed LA city officials who stated they wanted to host a WrestleMania as a “test run” ahead of hosting Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

“We know the power of the WWE brand,” Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, said at the time. “They have hosted several events here in the past such as Summer Slam, Survivor Series, Raw and SmackDown and we have seen the tremendous impact these events have in the community, both economically and socially. Given our focus on attracting major sporting and entertainment events to Los Angeles, WrestleMania is at the top of our list of events we want here.”

LA has been a hot spot for WWE’s product ever since it was one of the three cities to host WrestleMania 2 back in 1986. Since then it and its suburbs have hosted WrestleMania VII, XII, 2000, 21, the Royal Rumble (1999), Unforgiven (2002), Judgement Day (2004), No Way Out (2007), SummerSlam (2009-2014), Hell in a Cell (2015), No Mercy (2017), NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2018) and Survivor Series (2018). The Staples Center in downtown LA is currently apart of WWE’s annual touring schedule and will host the premiere episode of SmackDown Live on Oct. 4.

If the event were to hit its max capacity, WrestleMania 37 would become the second show in WWE history to have an attendance higher than 100,000. The first to hit that milestone was WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 (though that attendance has been disputed)