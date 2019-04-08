Batista Announces Retirement Following Wrestlemania Loss to Triple H

Triple H may not have lost his match to Batista at Wrestlemania 35 Sunday night, but a career did in fact end in that ring. After a short return to try and knock off Triple H, Batista has decided that enough is enough, and it’s time for him to step away from sports entertainment for good. Although Dave Bautista has a prolific acting career, that’s really just getting started, his time in professional wrestling as Batista has come to an end.

A few hours after his loss to Triple H, in a No-Holds-Barred match that lasted longer than many expected, Batista posted a thank you message to his fans on social media, letting them know that he was officially retiring from sports entertainment and focusing on the next stage of his career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To all the WWE fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you,” Batista wrote in the post. “From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey.”

As one chapter of Dave Bautista’s life comes to an end, another is beginning. After his breakout role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Bautista has seen his film roles grow exponentially. Just this year, the actor is set to star in the action-comedy Stuber, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, as well as the family-centric film My Spy. Bautista is also starring in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix and has a role in the upcoming Dune reboot.

What did you think of Batista’s final WWE match on Sunday night? Are you disappointed to see him step away from sports entertainment for good? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!