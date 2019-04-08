WrestleMania 35: ‘Demon’ Finn Balor Reclaims Intercontinental Championship by Beating Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor walked into WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium as “The Demon.” He walked out as Intercontinental Champion for the second time. The Irish wrestler made quick work of Bobby Lashley and won after hitting “The Almighty” with a powerbomb and a Coup de Grace.

Bobby Lashley shocked the world on Sunday night at WrestleMania 35 when “The Almighty” defeated “Demon” Finn Balor to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The match marked the first time Balor has lost on the main roster while wearing his “Demon” body paint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After failing to beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, Balor found himself on the receiving end of some taunting from Lashley and Lio Rush on an episode of Monday Night Raw in late January. This kicked off a feud between the two that eventually resulted in Balor challenging both men for the Intercontinental Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a handicap match. Balor won the bout by pinning Rush, winning his first championship since his infamous one-day reign as Universal Champion in 2016.

However the feud was far from over. After teasing that the two were on the outs for weeks, Rush helped Lashley win the IC title back on the March 11 episode of Raw by distracting Balor, allowing Lashley to win by hitting a mid-air spear. Balor earned a rematch in late March by winning a handicap match involving Lashley and Jinder Mahal, and revealed weeks later that he’d be appearing at WrestleMania as “The Demon.”

Prior to Sunday, Balor had not used his alter-ego since SummerSlam when he beat Baron Corbin via a squash match.

The IC title was one of eight to change hands during WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Other newly-crowned champions included Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics and SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch. Other winners on Sunday night included Triple H, AJ Styles, The Usos, Shane McMahon, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Carmella.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!